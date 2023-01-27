KINGSPORT - Robert Carl Smith Sr., 89, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. A native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, he was the son of Luther and Georgia Smith, and brother to Arvella Dameron (née Smith). As a young man, he proudly served his country as an Airman in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked as a lineman for Sprint and retired from the company after 33 years of service. Throughout his life, Mr. Smith possessed a distinct talent for woodworking, and he spent his retirement years creating many unique crafts, puzzles, and musical instruments.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ann Smith; sons, Rob Smith and Rick Smith and his wife Kelly, and daughter Carla Hutchins, all of Kingsport, TN; two granddaughters, Dr. Shanna Hutchins of Knoxville, TN, and U. S. Army Sgt. Tia Johnson, and her husband U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO, and two great-granddaughters, Delta, and Mia Johnson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. There will be a private graveside service for the family directly preceding the receiving of friends.
In lieu of flowers, it would please the family that you promote compassion and goodwill with random acts of kindness in honor of Mr. Smith.
