KINGSPORT - Robert Carl Smith Sr., 89, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. A native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, he was the son of Luther and Georgia Smith, and brother to Arvella Dameron (née Smith). As a young man, he proudly served his country as an Airman in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked as a lineman for Sprint and retired from the company after 33 years of service. Throughout his life, Mr. Smith possessed a distinct talent for woodworking, and he spent his retirement years creating many unique crafts, puzzles, and musical instruments.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ann Smith; sons, Rob Smith and Rick Smith and his wife Kelly, and daughter Carla Hutchins, all of Kingsport, TN; two granddaughters, Dr. Shanna Hutchins of Knoxville, TN, and U. S. Army Sgt. Tia Johnson, and her husband U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO, and two great-granddaughters, Delta, and Mia Johnson.

