SNEEDVILLE - Robert C. Rothman, of Sneedville, born April 13, 1927, passed away on January 8, 2023. He was born in Nashville, Tn. to Robert & Zuda Rothman. He graduated from North High School in Nashville. He earned his B.A. from George Peabody College and his M.Div. from Vanderbilt School of Theology. He married Rowena Wortham on December 12, 1952. Robert served as the first chaplain from the Church of God (Anderson) in the Air Force from January 1953 to February 1983. In the Air Force, he served in South Carolina, Japan, Texas, Newfoundland, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Illinois, Korea & Alabama. He retired from the Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. on February 28, 1983. Upon his retirement, he was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. He and wife Rowena retired to a farm in Sneedville, Tn. where they built two log homes and raised cows. He also served as a Sunday School teacher and associate pastor at Kingsport Community Church in Kingsport, Tn. In retirement he remained active in his community by serving on the Hancock County Library Board, as chaplain for the Treadway Volunteer Fire Department and as election officer for Hancock County.
He is survived by; His wife of 70 years; Rowena (Wortham) Rothman
Daughters; Robin Carpenter, Randy Coppess (Jack) and Rhonda Hamm (Mike)
Grandchildren; David Rothman (Mandy), Jan Shoopman (Jayme), James Rothman (Amber), Anton Caldwell (Sommer), Kara Caldwell (Sam), Hunter Carpenter (Amanda), Jacob Coppess (Anne), Daniel Coppess (Cassie), Miriam Green (Kyle), Bryler Hamm (fiancé' Layla) & Victor Hamm
17 great-grandkids
Brother; Richard Rothman
His eight children and their families also survive him.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to his caregiver, Misty Cooper.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Rothman's Ridge Cemetery In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the following: Kingsport Community Church, 2316 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tn. 37664 or Treadway Volunteer Fire Department, 189 SR-131, Thorn Hill, Tn. 37881.