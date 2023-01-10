SNEEDVILLE - Robert C. Rothman, of Sneedville, born April 13, 1927, passed away on January 8, 2023. He was born in Nashville, Tn. to Robert & Zuda Rothman. He graduated from North High School in Nashville. He earned his B.A. from George Peabody College and his M.Div. from Vanderbilt School of Theology. He married Rowena Wortham on December 12, 1952. Robert served as the first chaplain from the Church of God (Anderson) in the Air Force from January 1953 to February 1983. In the Air Force, he served in South Carolina, Japan, Texas, Newfoundland, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Illinois, Korea & Alabama. He retired from the Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. on February 28, 1983. Upon his retirement, he was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. He and wife Rowena retired to a farm in Sneedville, Tn. where they built two log homes and raised cows. He also served as a Sunday School teacher and associate pastor at Kingsport Community Church in Kingsport, Tn. In retirement he remained active in his community by serving on the Hancock County Library Board, as chaplain for the Treadway Volunteer Fire Department and as election officer for Hancock County.

He is survived by; His wife of 70 years; Rowena (Wortham) Rothman

