KINGSPORT - Robert C. Hammonds, 94, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born May 11, 1926, in Scott County, VA to the late Henry and Virgie McDavid Hammonds.
Robert was a loving, kind and generous man who enjoyed doing for others. He was a “handy man” who could fix anything and enjoyed gardening and cooking, especially his chicken and dumplings.
Robert was a committed Christian and attended the Log House Church in Weber City, VA.
He retired from Union Carbide as a chemical operator and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Rash Hammonds; daughter, Mary Lewis; daughter-in-law, Rita Hammonds; brothers, Bradley, Johnny, Bill, Odell and Ray Hammonds; sisters, Lizzie Tipton, Lula Jennings and Nannie Jones.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carmella Hammonds; sons, Kenneth, Thomas and Timothy Hammonds (Kim) and Josh Miller; daughter, Martha Jones (Thomas); “adopted daughter”, Diane Harkreader; step-children, Andy Counts (Loretta), Michelle Counts and Roberta Puckett; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Ettie Spivey and Shirley Tipton (Coy); brothers, Ben Hammonds (Marie), Jim and Gene Hammonds; special niece, Angela “Sissy” Seaver.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 12, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at the Newt Hammonds Family Cemetery in Copper Ridge, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
