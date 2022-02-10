Robert C. (Bob) Russell, Sr., age 76, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. A lifelong resident of Kingsport, he grew up in the area known as Borden Mill Village. He was a Veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Sue Russell Cody; father, Marshall Russell; sister, Patsy Kinsler; brother, Marshall (Buddy) Russell; and his beloved son, David.
Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Linda Russell; sons, Marty (Adrienne) Russell, and Robert Russell Jr. (Robbie); grandchildren, Tyler (Carly) Russell, Jennifer (Ethan) Smith, Haley Russell and Lakelynn Russell; great-grandson, Kaydence Smith; sister; Kathryn Nunley; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services at Bob’s request. However, the family will receive friends at the residence on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 6: p.m.
