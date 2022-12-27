FALL BRANCH - Robert C. “Bob” Patterson, Jr., 93, of Fall Branch, passed away after a period of declining health at Mountain Home, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Bob was born in Akron, OH, and had lived in Fall Branch for most of his life. He was a graduate of Greeneville High School and received his BS degrees in chemistry and business from ETSU. He was a member of Oak Glen Baptist Church and was also a 32nd Degree Mason of the Johnson Masonic Lodge #274 F&AM of Fall Branch. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War. Bob loved his Fall Branch community and participated in many service organizations over the years, including the Community Chest and Ruritan associations. He also served in the Fall Branch Boy Scouts of America, Troop 252, as a scout leader.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Patterson; brother, Harry Patterson; two nieces, Wiladean Vaughn and Joan Fulkerson; and nephew, Roger Patterson.

