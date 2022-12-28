FALL BRANCH - Robert C. “Bob” Patterson, Jr., 93, of Fall Branch, passed away after a period of declining health at Mountain Home, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Bob was born in Akron, OH, and had lived in Fall Branch for most of his life. He was a graduate of Greeneville High School and received his BS degrees in chemistry and business from ETSU. He was a member of Oak Glen Baptist Church and was also a 32nd Degree Mason of the Johnson Masonic Lodge #274 F&AM of Fall Branch. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War. Bob loved his Fall Branch community and participated in many service organizations over the years, including the Community Chest and Ruritan associations. He also served in the Fall Branch Boy Scouts of America, Troop 252, as a scout leader.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Patterson; brother, Harry Patterson; two nieces, Wiladean Vaughn and Joan Fulkerson; and nephew, Roger Patterson.
Survivors include daughters, Faith Freeman and husband Wade, Charlotte Callahan and husband Ted; son, Robert C. (Bobby) Patterson, III and wife Tonia; grandchildren, Michael Patterson, Joshua Helvey and wife Sarah, Keegan Freeman, Alana Callahan and Erin Callahan; four great-grandchildren, Audrey Helvey, Sadie Helvey, Lucy Helvey and Avery Patterson; nieces and nephews, Lyle Compton, Mackie Anderson, Betty Jo Anderson, Jane Murphy and Pat Dawson; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friend, Mildred Anderson.
The family will receive friends, Friday, December 30, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Masonic Rites.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. following the funeral service at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.