BRISTOL, VA - Robert Burke Booher, age 82, of Bristol, VA passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born March 5, 1939 in Scott County, Va, a son of the late John Jackson Booher and Mary Clemence Cox Booher, and he was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He worked as a farmer and truck driver. He was of the Primitive Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Avanelle Worley and Evelyn Carter.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gerri Faye Camper Booher; children, Bryan Booher and wife Elena, Aundra Nix and husband Randy, Michael Booher; step son, Ray Millsap and wife Lisa; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings, Jack Milton Booher and Margaret Hensley; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tyler McMullins officiating. The burial will be held 3:00 pm following the service at Booher’s Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh McMurray, Don Worley, Terry Hensley, Larry Worley, Ray Millsap, Pete Miller and Mason Booher. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Pippin, Todge Cross, Buford Salyers, Ray Taylor, Tom Baker and Kenny Sherfey.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Booher’s Chapel Cemetery.
