Robert Bruce Boling (Bob) born in Bristol, Tennessee on October 31, 1926 passed away at Holston Valley Hospital at the age of 94. He passed peacefully with his wife and family by his side after a short illness.
He joined the navy at the age of 17 and served his country in the Pacific Theater during WWII and was proud of his service. He retired from Mead Paper in 1989 after 42 ½ years.
He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist where he served as a greeter for many years. He loved his church family very much and will be greatly missed by all.
Bob and Rhonda loved to travel and spent many years in Florida during the winter months. He was a great bowler and loved to play golf.
Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother Butler and Susie Boling; his first wife, Perl Hughes Boling; five sisters and two brothers.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rhonda McMurray-Boling; his sons, Charles “Scutt” Boling and wife Beurita, Bobby Boling and wife Connie; stepson, Adam J. McMurray; six grandsons; two granddaughters; and several great-grandchildren as well as extended family and a host of nephews, nieces and friends survive Bob.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral Service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 8:45 AM. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Duncan, Kenneth Ball, Chris Ball, Carlyle Bowman, Jerry Stapleton, Lester Lawson, Jack Good, and Tommy Taylor.
All attendees are required to wear a mask while in attendance and practice social distancing and adhere to all CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664 in Bob’s memory.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Boling Family