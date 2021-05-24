CHURCH HILL, TN/BIG STONE GAP, VA-Robert Brian Ball, 51, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
He was formerly employed with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center. He never met a stranger and loved life. He loved music of all genres. He was a member of the Appalachia Masonic Lodge #229 A.F. & A.M. He was a member of the First Apostolic Church in Appalachia, Va.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Ball.
Surviving are his wife, Crystal Dean-Ball; son, Nicalas Blake Ball, Kingsport, Tn.; daughter, Laken Rhiannon Ball, of the home; mother, Dana Ball, Big Stone Gap; mother-in-law, Joyce T. Dean, Kingsport; several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friend, Bill Pease; two special canine companions “Chi-Chi” and “Bella;” special cat, “Mr. Ball,”
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. A masonic service, by the Appalachia Masonic Lodge, will be conducted at 7:00pm, followed by the funeral service, conducted by Bro. Johnny Flanary and Bro. Emil Schenck.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 11:20am Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Nicalas Ball, Brian Dorton, Robert Safferstein, Joey Kilbourne, Ronnie Aistrop and Robbie Pease.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilliam Funeral Home, P. O. Box 886, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219, to assist with expenses.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.