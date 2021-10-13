KINGSPORT - Robert Breeding, 83, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Kingsport and had lived here his entire life. After graduating from Ketron High School he joined the U.S. Air Force and retired from Holston Defense Corporation. Robert was a lifetime member of the Kingsport Life Saving Crew. After retiring he worked for Hamlett-Dobson. Robert was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. Robert was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Maxie Breeding, and brother, Claude Breeding.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn D. Breeding; daughter, Regina Gehman; grandchildren, Nathan and wife, Meredith, and Jeremiah; great-granddaughter, Maris; brother, Tom Breeding and wife, Phyllis; and several nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park with Wayne Bledsoe officiating. Military Rites will be by American Legion Posts 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff and nurses with Caris Healthcare.
