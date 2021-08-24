CHURCH HILL - Robert William “Bud” Bordwine (Pops), 66 of Church Hill, TN passed away after a period of declining health. Robert was born on June 29, 1955 to the late Walker and Martha Whaley Bordwine. He loved to paint and play poker and was retired from General Motors. His grandchildren were the light of his life. In addition to his parents, Robert is also preceded in death by his two sisters, Frances Anderson and Debrah Wynn.
He is survived by his wife, Leona Bordwine; sons, Jeff Mayer and wife Erica, David Mayer; daughters, Heather Spurlock, Amber Stanley and husband Derrick; grandchildren, Caleb Mayer, Joshua Mayer, Kaylynn Cole, Brookelynn Bordwine and Liliana Mayer – due to be born in September; sister, Nancy Seacrest and husband David; aunts, Violet Brewer, Rebecca Cyrus and Celine Reitnauer and husband Todd – who was like a daughter; special friends, Dewayne (Tina) Winters and Joe (Leona) Brooks both of Missouri.
There will be a celebration of life service at Randall’s Restaurant, 120 Old Union Rd, Church Hill, TN on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 2- 7 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the girls at Wellmont Cancer Center.
