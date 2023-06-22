KINGSPORT, TN - Robert “Bobby” E. Purkey, Jr. 56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Bobby was born in Kingsport, TN on February 7, 1967, to his parents, Bob and Linda Flanigan Purkey. He was a 1985 graduate of Volunteer High School and was an electrician at VFP Inc. in Duffield, VA. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to hunt and fish. His family and especially his grandkids were his life and he loved spending time with them. Bobby was a loving son, father, papaw and friend to many who will be missed more than he knows. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him until they meet again.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Purkey; as well as several other family members.
Bobby is survived by his father, Bob Purkey (stepmother, Carol); son, Matt Purkey (Melanie); grandchildren, Knox, Arabella, and Dalton Purkey, and Evan Tate; special aunt, Pat Francis (Robert); as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Bays Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession.
Serving as pallbearers will be Darrell Bishop, John Carter, Cole Carter, Ed McLain, James Sensabaugh, and Jacob Lewis.