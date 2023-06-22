KINGSPORT, TN - Robert “Bobby” E. Purkey, Jr. 56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Bobby was born in Kingsport, TN on February 7, 1967, to his parents, Bob and Linda Flanigan Purkey. He was a 1985 graduate of Volunteer High School and was an electrician at VFP Inc. in Duffield, VA. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to hunt and fish. His family and especially his grandkids were his life and he loved spending time with them. Bobby was a loving son, father, papaw and friend to many who will be missed more than he knows. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him until they meet again.

