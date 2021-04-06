“We love Him because He first loved us.” I John 4:19
Robert “Bob” Wilmoth, 80, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, after an extended illness.
Bob married the love of his life, Barbara, on December 7, 1958. Later he made a profession of faith and was baptized. God gave him his first business on East Center while he still worked a full-time job at Holston Defense. After retiring from Holston Defense, he owned West Stone Wrecker Service for 30 years. He worked so hard for his family and gave us anything we needed.
Dad was always there for us. He never missed any ballgames or track meets we were participating in. Bob was such a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Thanks, Dad, for everything you gave us. We love you and are going to miss you!
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.P. and Etta Wilmoth; siblings, Gladys, Roy and Wayne.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara; one brother, Gary Wilmoth; his children, Gina Geisler (Danny), Shawna Smith (David) and Jason Wilmoth (Tammy); grandchildren, Keisha Scott (Jamie), Cheyenne Ferrell (Chris), Derek Geisler (fiancé Ashley) and Erica Wilmoth; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Sutton, Ava and Aaliyah
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 pm. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the Amedysis and Suncrest Hospice, Dr. Louthan for all your care for our dad and Wayne and Jennifer Carter.
To leave condolences and share memories please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Robert “Bob” Wilmoth and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.