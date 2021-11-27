Robert (Bob) Teter passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Bob was born on February 7, 1942 in Anmoore, WV. He attended Virginia Tech and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1965. He worked for Eastman Chemical Company his entire career.
He was a very active member of Mountain View United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf and attending Virginia Tech games.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; two sons, Mike and Bryan; 3 grandchildren, Emily, Zachary, and Jonathon; his brother, John; sister, Elizabeth and her husband, Bill Akin; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:45am at Mountain View UMC on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The funeral service will follow at 11am. For those that are unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mtviewumc.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials or donations may be made to:
Mountain View UMC
4405 Orebank Rd
Kingsport, TN 37664
Family requests all COVID-19 safety measures be followed.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Teter family.