Robert “Bob” Teague, 67, went to heaven Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born in Kingsport and raised in the nearby Long Island community. Robert graduated from Sullivan High School and went on to work at Eastman Chemical Company in the metal shop. He retired from Eastman, a few years before his death, with over 40 years of service. In 1977 he married his wife of 44 years, Patricia Suzanne Dickens, who gave birth to their only son, Justin Slater Teague, in 1991.

