Robert “Bob” Teague, 67, went to heaven Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born in Kingsport and raised in the nearby Long Island community. Robert graduated from Sullivan High School and went on to work at Eastman Chemical Company in the metal shop. He retired from Eastman, a few years before his death, with over 40 years of service. In 1977 he married his wife of 44 years, Patricia Suzanne Dickens, who gave birth to their only son, Justin Slater Teague, in 1991.
Robert loved fishing and was a longtime Tennessee Vols fan. He was a dedicated husband, a loving father, and a tough, hard-working, and intelligent man. His love for family knew no bounds.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Pauline Teague; two sisters, Helen East and Sheila Spears and brother, Kenny Teague.
He is survived by wife, Suzanne; son, Slater; two sisters, Mary McMillan and her husband Doug, and Wilma Teague; and several in-laws who he loved deeply.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Charles Kilbourne officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to www.stjude.org/
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff on the 5th Floor ICU at Holston Valley.
The care of Robert “Bob” Teague and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.