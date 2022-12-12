Robert “Bob” Teague Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert “Bob” Teague, 67, went to heaven Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Robert Teague Worship Hill Arrangement Oak Cremation Services Heaven Recommended for you