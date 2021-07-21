KINGSPORT - Robert (Bob) Sutherland, 74, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 19, 2021, after conquering his battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 23, 2021, from 12:00-1:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Mike Driver officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers,
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Patsy and Mike from Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice. Bob’s close friend, Bill Long also provided comfort.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Robert (Bob) Sutherland and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.