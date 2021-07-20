KINGSPORT - Robert (Bob) Sutherland, 74, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 19, 2021, after conquering his battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Born in McComas WV, and spending his early years in Princeton WV, he married his sweetheart, Linda Lou Veneri and moved to Kingsport, TN in 1965, where they were blessed with two sons.
Bob was employed by Eastman Chemical for 33 years as a Chemical Operator and Shift Foreman, having a positive influence on everyone that worked for him. After retirement he was employed by Murray Guard where he enjoyed several years as a security manager.
Bob enjoyed sports and history. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports and various activities such as learning to swim in his pool. His unique wit, humor, and magnetic personality made everyone feel comfortable and loved in a special way. Sharing this love openly with his family was Bob’s life passion, which he carried out in full measure. Bob provided a loving home that served as a place of fun and healing for many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond (Red) Sutherland; mother, Mavis Ruth Kahle; sister, Carole Smith; brothers, Raymond Sutherland and James Sutherland; sister, Judy Sutherland.
Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Lou Sutherland; sister, Janie Sarver and husband, Jim; son, Dewayne Sutherland and wife, Anita; grandchildren, Ashley and wife, Chelsea, and Derek; son, Jeff Sutherland and friend, Rhonda; grandchildren, Dillon and wife, Mary, Leah, and son, Luke. Numerous nieces, nephews, friends and in- laws which he also loved very much.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 23, 2021, from 12:00-1:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Mike Driver officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers,
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Patsy and Mike from Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice. Bob’s close friend, Bill Long also provided comfort.
