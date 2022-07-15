Robert “Bob” Shipley Jul 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert “Bob” Shipley, age 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Dominion Senior Living on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022.The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.A Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Allen Shipley officiating.The Entombment & Committal Service will follow in Mausoleum III of Oak Hill Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Robert “Bob” Shipley and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Shipley Hill Cremation Worship Architecture Funeral Service Funeral Home Dominion Oak Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video