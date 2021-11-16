KINGSPORT - Robert Leon (Bob) McReynolds, 83, Kingsport, TN passed away, Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Bob was born in Elkhorn City, KY, on August 5, 1938, and was the son of the late Oakley Sylvester and Etta Louise (Tipton) McReynolds.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and later worked in construction.
In addition to his parents, his brother, William McReynolds preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Gay (Kilgore) McReynolds; son, Michael (Mary) McReynolds; daughter, Kim Duncan; grandchildren, Courtney Duncan, Colby (Ally) Duncan, Tyler (Elizabeth) McReynolds, and Jacob Smith; sisters, Shirley Strong, Joyce (Jim) Williams, and Marilyn (Bill) Wampler; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with military rites being conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA, assisted by the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at 4:00 p.m.
