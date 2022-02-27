KINGSPORT- Robert (Bob) M. White, 88 of Kingsport went to be in God’s loving hands, on Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and spent the majority of his life in Long Island, New York. He served with the US Navy and achieved an honorable discharge. He was a brick mason for 58 years. He belonged to Bricklayers Union since he was 17 in New York and became a lifetime member. He also was a member of the American Legion. Bob was a member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Frances White; his first wife, Lilly White; step-daughter, Debi White; brother, Edward White; sister, Maureen Richmond.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen White; sons, Robert White (Regina), Dr. Sean White (Sheri), and Brendan White (Gina); daughters, Janice Smith (Bob), Karen McGrath (Daniel); Colleen White, Catherine Faucera (Jim), Cathy Smith; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; along with his best friend, Jim Gibbons.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.
A memorial service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Bob Lange officiating.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the White family.