KINGSPORT - Robert (Bob) Lynn Wallace, 84, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Russell County, VA. Robert attended Lynn View High School before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After his military service, Robert worked at JP Stevens Textile Corporation and Burlington Industries in the maintenance department. He retired from Tennessee High School in Bristol.
Robert was a devoted father and husband. His greatest accomplishment was fulfilling his service to his country in the Marine Corps. Over the years he enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Robert also enjoyed working with the animals he raised on his farm in Sulphur Springs in his retirement. He also loved woodworking and helping his neighbors with repairs.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Keys Wallace.
Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Lynne Wallace-Smith and husband, Brian of Kernersville, NC; son, Rusty Wallace and wife, Michelle of Cumming, GA; three beautiful granddaughters, Jessica Hands and husband, Luke, Samantha Davis and husband, Parker, and Taylor Wallace; a great-grandson, Liam Hands.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Phillip Mullins of Asheville, NC officiating.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Robert befriended many people he met in life, and he will be greatly missed.