KINGSPORT - Robert (Bob) Lynn Wallace, 84, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Russell County, VA. Robert attended Lynn View High School before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After his military service, Robert worked at JP Stevens Textile Corporation and Burlington Industries in the maintenance department. He retired from Tennessee High School in Bristol.

Robert was a devoted father and husband. His greatest accomplishment was fulfilling his service to his country in the Marine Corps. Over the years he enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Robert also enjoyed working with the animals he raised on his farm in Sulphur Springs in his retirement. He also loved woodworking and helping his neighbors with repairs.

