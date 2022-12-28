GRAY - Robert “Bob” L. McLean, 78, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022. He was born January 15,1944 in Asheville, NC, to the late William Howard & Nelle Henard McLean.
Bob grew up Kingsport, TN where he spent most of his life. He loved sailing, cruising to the tropics, flying and enjoyed listening to Bob Marley.
He was the previous owner and pharmacist of Sanco Drugs in Mountain City, TN and he had worked for a number of pharmacies throughout the region, with the latest being P&S in Kingsport. Bob loved to build. After his retirement, he acquired his contractor license and also built several homes in the area including his own log home. He then went to work at Mountain Region Family Medicine in Kingsport as a patient navigator for 11 years.
He graduated in 1969 from UT-Memphis, Pharmacy. He also studied at Marion Military Junior College and ETSU. He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by 1 brother, Nick French.
He is survived by his wife, Laoma Chase; a son, Rob McLean and spouse Kim; a stepson, Todd Ruston and spouse Sherree; a brother, Mike McLean and spouse Barbara of Charlotte, NC; 2 granddaughters, Calina Seal and Kinsey McLean; 2 great-grandchildren, Charlie Seal and Joseph Seal as well as several nieces & nephews.
A private memorial service honoring the life of Mr. McLean will be held at a later date.
The family requests for memorial contributions be made in Bob’s name to an animal shelter of your choice, in lieu of flowers.