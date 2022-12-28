GRAY - Robert “Bob” L. McLean, 78, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022. He was born January 15,1944 in Asheville, NC, to the late William Howard & Nelle Henard McLean.

Bob grew up Kingsport, TN where he spent most of his life. He loved sailing, cruising to the tropics, flying and enjoyed listening to Bob Marley.

