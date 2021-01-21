KINGSPORT - Robert (Bob) L. Eaton, 73, Kingsport, TN, passed away January 16, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness. After graduating from Sullivan High School, Bob attended the University of Tennessee before joining the Air Force and serving in the Vietnam War.
During his professional career he worked at Mason Dixon and as an investment broker. Bob was a lifelong learner, collector of many things, always inquisitive and willing to share his life experiences. He loved to read, tell jokes, and above all loved being with his family and friends.
Bob was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and the Teammates Sunday School class. He served on the Funfest Executive Committee, Leadership Kingsport, Kingsport Vision 2020 Committee, and was involved in the IFSPRO Bear Den Camping Group.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dollie B. Eaton and Garvie L. Eaton.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Connie Eaton; daughter, Constance Campbell and husband, Chris; son, Tyler Eaton and wife, Keturah; grandchildren, JT, Azariah, and Tyker Eaton, Everett Jones, and Keaton and Paxton Campbell; mother-in-law, Virginia Ware; and brother-in-law, Bruce Ware.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with John Rowe, Dr. Ted Hagen and Wally Boyd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Broad Street Childcare Center and First Broad Street Carpenters Helpers, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.