NORTON, VA – Robert Edward “Bob” Isaac, 91, died peacefully Saturday, August 14, 2021, at N.H.C. Healthcare Center in Johnson City, Tn. Bob was born in Appalachia, Va., the son of Dave and Julia Tamer Isaac. He grew up in Appalachia and graduated from Appalachia High School in 1950 and later graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Virginia Tech. He then served two years in the Air Force as a Finance Officer at Otis Air Force Base, Falmouth Mass. and was discharged from the Reserves as a Captain.
In June 1958 he married Dorothy Skorupa Isaac and remained married happily married 63 years until his death. They then moved to Norton and owned and operated Dave’s Department Store from 1959 until 1994 and had a store in Coeburn from 1979 until 1984.
He immediately began decades of community service including his church, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus picnics for Special Olympics, St. Mary’s Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital Boards, Norton Kiwanis Club (awarded 60 year member), Norton School Board, Mountain Empire Community College Board having served continuously since 1982 and as Board Chair 1991-1993 and 1996-2006, City of Norton Planning Commission, Wise County Chamber of Commerce having served as Past President and was Citizen of the Year in 1979, Virginia-Kentucky District Fair Committee, Habitat for Humanity, Pro-Art Associating, service to Wise County Y.M.C.A from 1983-84, Wise County National Bank and Sovran Bank Boards and Knob Development Corp.
After his retirement his new job for more than two decades was a volunteer at the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center, a day he looked forward to and did whatever he could do whether it be a warm blanket, push a wheelchair, obtain food for chemo patients from all local eateries or just a chat or smile to the patients.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, David Isaac and a granddaughter, Shannon DeHart.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; a daughter, Kimberly Isaac DeHart; two sons, Robert Isaac Jr. and his wife Keri, Michael Kevin Isaac and his wife Michelle; grandchildren, Garrett DeHart, Ana Isaac Ingram, Jonathan Isaac, Isabela, Kylie and Cassidy Isaac, and Blake Smith; great grandchild, Achilles Carón.
A private Mass of the Resurrection will be 11 am Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Norton. Masks are required. Interment will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to M.E.C.C. Foundation, 3441 Mt. Empire Rd., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219; Southwest Virginia Cancer Center, 671 Hwy. 58 East, Norton, Va. 24273 or to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1009 Virginia Ave N.W., Norton, Va. 24273.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Isaac Family.