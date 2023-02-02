DUFFIELD, VA - Robert “Bob” Fred Vaughn, Sr., 78 of Duffield, VA passed away peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the V.A. Medical Center. Mr. Vaughn was born on September 20, 1944, to the late John Millard and Nora Ethel Minton Vaughn. “Big Bob” was just that, a mountain of a man. Standing 6’6” tall from the hills of Virginia, he was one intimidating individual. Robert was always well revered by anyone he ever met. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in 101st Airborne Division and Rangers. Mr. Vaughn attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Mr. Vaughn was awarded 2 soldier’s medals, 5 Bronze Stars, 2 Purple Hearts among numerous others. He served for 9 years, 5 of which were in Vietnam. After his military career Mr. Vaughn continued to be a very hard worker and went on to work on the Alaskan Pipeline. Later he worked on the construction of custom homes and commercial properties. In retirement he raised cattle for over 30 years. He also enjoyed collecting antiques and working on his old cars. In addition to his parents Mr. Vaughn is preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Vaughn and sister, Frances Drennen.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marcia Faye Vaughn; daughters, Tammy Vaughn, Lola Jensen (Steve), Melicia Demeris, Jessica Mitchell (Pete); sons, Robert Vaughn, Jr. (Tracy) and Dustin Vaughn (Melissa); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Coleman (Lum) and Barbra Priddy (Jim); brother, Johnny Vaughn (Brenda); along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2023, from 5-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, Virginia. Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bill Tignor officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the Vaughn Family Cemetery with Bill Tignor officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #3 and #268 United States National Guard Honors Team.
John Vaughn, Mark Coleman, Tommy Scott, Logan Vaughn, Kyle Davis and Justin Vaughn will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Carroll Baker and John Gomez.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Veterans Administration Community Living Center at Mountain Home.