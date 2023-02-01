DUFFIELD, VA - Robert “Bob” Fred Vaughn, Sr., 78 of Duffield, VA passed away peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the V.A. Medical Center. Mr. Vaughn was born on September 20, 1944, to the late John Millard and Nora Ethel Minton Vaughn. “Big Bob” was just that, a mountain of a man. Standing 6’6” tall from the hills of Virginia, he was one intimidating individual. Robert was always well revered by anyone he ever met. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in 101st Airborne Division and Rangers. Mr. Vaughn attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Mr. Vaughn was awarded 2 soldier’s medals, 5 Bronze Stars, 2 Purple Hearts among numerous others. He served for 9 years, 5 of which were in Vietnam. After his military career Mr. Vaughn continued to be a very hard worker and went on to work on the Alaskan Pipeline. Later he worked on the construction of custom homes and commercial properties. In retirement he raised cattle for over 30 years. He also enjoyed collecting antiques and working on his old cars. In addition to his parents Mr. Vaughn is preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Vaughn and sister, Frances Drennen.

Robert is survived by his wife, Marcia Faye Vaughn; daughters, Tammy Vaughn, Lola Jensen (Steve), Melicia Demeris, Jessica Mitchell (Pete); sons, Robert Vaughn, Jr. (Tracy) and Dustin Vaughn (Melissa); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Coleman (Lum) and Barbra Priddy (Jim); brother, Johnny Vaughn (Brenda); along with several nieces and nephews.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you