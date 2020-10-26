KINGSPORT - Robert "Bob" Edward Reed, 74, of Kingsport, TN, passed away early on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a couple of years of declining health.
He is preceded by his mother, Marjorie Faw Nicholson Reed; father, Grady Reed; paternal father, John Edward Nicholson; beloved Nicholson and Faw uncles, Nicholson aunts and Kinck aunt; Reed uncles and Hagood; and Bagley aunts.
Bob is survived his loving wife of 48 years, Janie Arnold Reed; sister, Jane Reed Sherman of Ny, NY; and brothers, Mark Reed and wife Kimey of Atlanta, GA, Don Reed of Summerton, SC; special brother-in-law, Jeff Arnold and wife Nicole; "soul" sister, Heaven Ball Arnold; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributors can be sent to Frank Feline Rescue, 285 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or any no-kill animal facility or charity of your choice. Rainbow Bridge had a LOT of barks and meows from the fur family on Saturday night.
Family and friends are welcome to stop by the house any afternoon. Services will be private.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.