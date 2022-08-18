MOUNT CARMEL - Robert “Bob” Dale Hibbitts, 83, of Mount Carmel, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born to the late Wayne and Alta Branham Hibbitts in Clintwood, VA.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by his sisters, Edith, Kat, Hazel, and Ponzell; brothers, Luther and James; brother-in-law, Shorty; two sisters-in-law, Roxie and Mae Walker.
In past times Robert loved to fish and hunt. He also loved gardening. However, above anything Robert loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Nola; son, Robert Hibbitts Jr. (Beth); grandchildren, Taylor Hibbitts, Ally Ambrose (Austin), and Caleb Hibbitts; one brother, Billy; one sister, Jean Grissom; one brother-in-law, Earl Taylor; and special friends, Ed and Joyce McLain and Troy Daily.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A service will follow the visitation beginning at 7:00pm with pastors Ed McClain and Troy Daily officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park at 1:00pm with pastor Ed McLain officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Hibbitts family. For online condolences please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.