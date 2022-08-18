MOUNT CARMEL - Robert “Bob” Dale Hibbitts, 83, of Mount Carmel, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born to the late Wayne and Alta Branham Hibbitts in Clintwood, VA.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by his sisters, Edith, Kat, Hazel, and Ponzell; brothers, Luther and James; brother-in-law, Shorty; two sisters-in-law, Roxie and Mae Walker.

