KINGSPORT - Robert “Bob” Creech, 91 of Kingsport, went to be with his heavenly father peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Bob was born on June 18, 1931, in Coeburn, VA. to the late John and Georgia Slaughter Creech. He was an Air Force Veteran and a member of Vernon Heights Baptist Church. Bob worked in the coal mines in VA and on the Southern Railroad before retiring from Holston Defense in Kingsport. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and restoring antique automobiles and was also a devoted Atlanta Braves fan and loved watching the Andy Griffith Show.

