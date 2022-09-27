KINGSPORT - Robert “Bob” Creech, 91 of Kingsport, went to be with his heavenly father peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Bob was born on June 18, 1931, in Coeburn, VA. to the late John and Georgia Slaughter Creech. He was an Air Force Veteran and a member of Vernon Heights Baptist Church. Bob worked in the coal mines in VA and on the Southern Railroad before retiring from Holston Defense in Kingsport. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and restoring antique automobiles and was also a devoted Atlanta Braves fan and loved watching the Andy Griffith Show.
Bob was a faithful disciple of God, always working and giving to others and was an avid prayer warrior. Psalms 119:105 was his guide, faithfully reading his bible daily. He served as a member of the Mexico Housing Ministry, the Holston Conference Labor Program and the Vernon Heights Missionary Team. Bob served on several mission trips in Mexico, Belize and Nicaragua.
Bob loved to more than anything to spend time in the cabin he built on Stone Mountain in Virginia where he was born. Bob was blessed with so many friends and they were blessed to know him.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Sue Creech; son, Robert Creech, Jr.; brothers, Carl and Herb Creech; sisters, Louise Counts, Edith Sexton, Betty McBride and Mildred Pickel.
Left to cherish Bob’s memory are his daughters, Debbie “Joy” Wilson (Bill), Jan Pearson (Mike) and Kim Osborne (Lynn); grandchildren, Heather Weber (Corey), Hannah Meade (Michael), Brent Jobe (Leslie), Caleb Pearson (Jana), Seth Pearson, Joseph Smith (Amber), Sheena Wilson (Jared Rogers) and Janna Osborne; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Cruz Weber, Kylee and Jayce Jobe, and Palmer and Willow Pearson; step-grandchildren, Dustin, Brad and Rachel Osborne; step-great-grandchildren, Peyton, Knox and Flora Osborne; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 2, 2022.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Sexton officiating.
Graveside Services will follow in the Christus Garden of Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.