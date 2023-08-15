KINGSPORT - Robert (Bob) Charles Quillen, 75, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on June 19, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Robert was born on August 25, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years and mother to his children, Rejeanna Clarkston Quillen.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Quillen; children, Craig Quillen (Gwen), Brad Quillen (Katey), and Stacey Deshkulkarni (Anirudh); grandchildren, Ethan, Anna, and River; and special kitties, Callie and Jake Thomas.
Robert grew up in Manville, VA and lived the majority of his life there. After completing grades K-12 with perfect straight A’s he went on to study chemical engineering at Virginia Tech. He worked his entire career at Eastman where he was a member of the start-up team of the chemicals from coal division and a heat transfer specialist.
Robert was very active in competitive trap shooting and won state doubles championships in both Tennessee and Virginia. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors. Beyond hunting for game such as deer, Robert also loved the hunt for a bargain. He particularly enjoyed shopping for socks to the extent that Rejeanna once asked him, “Robert, how many feet do you think you have?”
Robert was passionate about the mission of helping others and was proud of having donated over 9 gallons of blood. Per his last wishes, his body was donated to use in life saving medical procedures. His remains will be scattered alongside the grave of his beloved wife and among the hills in Manville.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at Manville Community Center on August 19th at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate blood if you are able or contribute to your local fire department in his honor.