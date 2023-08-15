KINGSPORT - Robert (Bob) Charles Quillen, 75, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on June 19, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Robert was born on August 25, 1947.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years and mother to his children, Rejeanna Clarkston Quillen.

