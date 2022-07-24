KINGSPORT - Robert “Bob” Alexander Lowe, age 75, passed away Friday, July 22nd in Kingsport, TN after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born and raised in Maryville, TN and was a graduate of Heritage High School. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Chemical Engineering and received a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from Colombia Southern, providing the foundation for his 50+ year career.

Throughout his life, he loved his grandchildren, reading, Southern Gospel music, and singing Barbershop. Bob was a devoted friend, husband, father, and Papaw. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video