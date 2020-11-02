BIG STONE GAP, VA - Robert Andrew “Robbie” Phillips, II, passed away early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Greg Townsend, Minister, and Russell Phillips officiating. The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and funeral service
Burial will follow at American Legion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.
