Robert Alan Hurd, age 63, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on June 7, 2021.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9th from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7pm with Rev. Rip Noble officiating. Burial will take place at 11am on Thursday, June 10th at Highland Cemetery. If you choose to make donations, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com