KINGSPORT - Robert A York, age 55, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.Graveside service Friday January 27, 2023 at 11 am at Mt. Home National Cemetery in Johnson City TN. East Lawn Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the York family.In lieu of flowers, the family of Robert ask that you instead donate to his gofundme. http://spot.fund/pmv56sc