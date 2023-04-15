Robert A Penn, 84, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023. Born and raised in Cynthiana, KY, Robert graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1960 and worked for the office of surface mining, Department of the Interior in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia before retiring as director of the Big Stone Gap, VA, office after 28 years. He was a great lover of sports cars and the University of Kentucky. Robert was known to come home from a round of golf, which he loved, bragging about getting scratched-up in the fairway hitting a little white ball with a stick. He raised a family with tenderness and love. All of us could spend days talking of his wonderful sense of humor, as he was one, ever so funny, man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.O. Penn and Evelyn Byrd Faulconer Penn.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you