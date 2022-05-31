KINGSPORT - Rita Sue (Adams) Poole, age 73, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Rita was born February 21, 1949, in Fall Branch, TN to Roy Lee Adams and Geraldine (Watkins) Adams. She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School. She worked at JC Penney's, retiring after almost 20 years. She loved to garden and work puzzles. Her roses were her pride and joy. Her furry companions, Buckey and Ellie, also kept her very busy.
Rita was preceded in death by her father, Roy L Adams; her mother, Geraldine Adams Herndon; step-father, Paul T Herndon; siblings Roy Lee Adams, Robin Adams and Linda Vaughn.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Duncan (Steve) and Melissa Poole (John Chace); grand-daughters, Breanna and Aleah as well as her step-sister Sue Knittle.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please contact the family for details.
In lieu of flowers for the family, they ask that you please plant a tree or flowering plant in her memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Poole family.