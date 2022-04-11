NICKELSVILLE, VA -Rita (Smith) Keith passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Medical Center, on April 8, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Rev. Tommy Meade officiating. Greg and Becky White, and Travis and Robin Stapleton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Keith Family Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA.
Brian Keith, Tyler Snavely, Nathan Keith, Jeremiah Statzer, Jordan Statzer, and Jonathan Statzer will serve as pallbearers. Stacy Hawks, Roscoe Phillips, Michael Ball, Nick Meade, and Kevin Smallwood will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Keith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
