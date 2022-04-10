NICKELSVILLE, VA -Rita (Smith) Keith passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Medical Center, on April 8, 2022.
Born in Sullivan County, TN on December 1, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mack Layfette Smith and Vesta Zelma Hartsock.
In addition to her parents her sisters, Mary Ruth Gass and Sally Ann Smith, along with her nephew Joe Gass preceded her in death.
Rita is survived by her husband, Vernon Quillen Keith, Jr.; daughter, April Hawks and husband, Stacy; son, Brian Keith and wife, Stacy; grandchildren, Shawnna Statzer Snavely, and Tyler, Leigha Statzer Phillips, and Roscoe, Holly Statzer Ball, and Michael, Jeremiah Statzer and Hayley, Jordan Statzer and Savannah, Jonathan Statzer and Ashlyn, Nathan Keith and Angelina, Ashlyn Meade and Nick; great-grandchildren, Braylun, Carley, Nathaniel, Logan, Lilly, Kyla, Layla, Kiana, Braxton, Jayden, Paxton, Aizle, and Fisher, along with two great-grandchildren arriving soon; special nephews, Kevin Smallwood, Greg Gass, and Mike Gass; special niece, Aleta Gass; along with several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Rev. Tommy Meade officiating. Greg and Becky White, and Travis and Robin Stapleton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Keith Family Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA.
Brian Keith, Tyler Snavely, Nathan Keith, Jeremiah Statzer, Jordan Statzer, and Jonathan Statzer will serve as pallbearers. Stacy Hawks, Roscoe Phillips, Michael Ball, Nick Meade, and Kevin Smallwood will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Keith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mack Rita (Smith) Keith.