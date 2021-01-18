GATE CITY, VA - Rita Sharon (Lane) Street, 71, Gate City, VA died peacefully, Saturday, January 16, 2021at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Rita was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 6, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Bernice (Gillenwater) Lane.
Rita was a beautiful soul who brought joy to everyone who knew her.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Mildred McDavid and brother, Paul Lane preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Arthur Street; sister, Eloise Dean and husband, Clyde; sister-in-law, Madonna Letterman; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her joy and love of her life, her cat, Thomas.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at NOVA Health and Rehab for their love and wonderful care of Rita.
