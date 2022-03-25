On March 23, 2022, Rita ran into the arms of Jesus. Rita was a loving wife, mother, sister, mamaw, aunt and friend to so many. She spent her life loving others and will be missed dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating.
Graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, March 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Josh Webb, Arrick Blevins, Roy Morelock, Ronnie Weatherly, Bobby Weatherly, and Scott Weatherly.
