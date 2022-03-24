On March 23, 2022, Rita ran into the arms of Jesus. Rita was a loving wife, mother, sister, mamaw, aunt and friend to so many. She spent her life loving others and will be missed dearly.
Rita was raised in Church Hill, TN and later resided in Kingsport, TN for the majority of her life. She was a graduate of Volunteer High School. Rita was an employee of Sullivan County for over 20 years where she was a teaching assistant at Sullivan Elementary School and later at Rock Springs Elementary School. It brought her so much joy through the children, coworkers and everyone she met over the years.
Rita loved spending time with her girls especially spending vacations at our little beach house in Hilton Head. She was such a proud mother and would do anything for her girls. She was a loving wife to the love of her life for 35 years. Rita loved going anywhere whether it was shopping or going out to eat especially with her best friend, Charlene or her dear friends from work. Rita was also an amazing mother-in-law to her two sons-in-law who she loved just like her own. She was so proud. She was the best aunt to so many especially her niece, Jaylyn who became so close to her and she loved her like her own. Her grandson, Beau was her absolute greatest achievement. She loved her little Beau and called him her angel.
Rita was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Lois and Dee Weatherly, her sister, Debbie Weatherly, her brother, David Weatherly and father-in-law, Don Morelock. Left to remember her is her husband, Alan Morelock, her daughters, Ally Webb (Josh) and Chelsea Blevins (Arrick), her grandson, Beau Webb, brothers, Larry, Ronnie, Bobby and Scott Weatherly, mother-in-law, Darlene Morelock, several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, her beloved fur grandbabies and her sweet cats Oliver and Charlie.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating.
Graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, March 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Josh Webb, Arrick Blevins, Roy Morelock, Ronnie Weatherly, Bobby Weatherly, and Scott Weatherly.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Morelock family.