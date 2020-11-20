STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Rita Merle Edwards, age 84, was born on March 26, 1936 and died at Heritage Hall on November 19, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia and Covid 19. She was preceded in death by her parents Orie and Janie Slemp, her husband of 58 years, Cliva Lee Edwards, and their daughter Carolyn Clark. Also preceding her in death are her brothers, Don, Virgil, Hop, Ivan and her sisters, Bleeka Sproles and Marcia Bartholomew.
Merle is survived by her children, Dianne and husband Glenn Early, Eddie and wife Sandy, Dale and wife Rebecca. Her grandchildren; Matthew Early (Caryn), David Early (Haley), Adam Early, Joey Edwards (Mandi,) Jessica Cooper (Kolin), Krista Parsons (Mason), Chad Edwards (Tiffany), Ryan Edwards (Selena), Michael Clark (Taylor), and Step-Grandchildren Courtney and Caitlyn Cox. She was blessed with 10 great grandchildren and 1 Step-Great Grandchild.
She was a previous member of Deep Springs Baptist Church and most recently attended Wallens Creek Covenant Church. She retired from DonKenny of Dryden, VA. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Merle will have a graveside service on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Lee Memorial Gardens with Dr. Charles Barrier officiating. Special music will be provided by Crystal Huff. Masks will be required and social distancing. To view obituary and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins- Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is serving the Edwards family.