Rita Marie Large, 76, passed away December 25, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Rita was born to parents, Frank and Marie Arnold, on January 10, 1945 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was a devoted homemaker and housewife, as well as a member of the Church of Christ located in Glade Springs, Virginia. Rita was a loving mother, grandmother and an excellent wife. Rita will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie Arnold; brother, Kelsey Arnold, and sister-in-law, Louise Arnold.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, William Henry Large; son, Nathan Large and wife, Reginia; son, Shannon Large and wife, Jeanita; son, Aaron Large; grandson, Sean Large; granddaughters, Megan Baumgardner and husband, Ian, Abby Large, Alicia Large, Faith Large; great-grandson, Connor Baumgardner; niece, Theresa Arnold and nephew, Phil Arnold.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service officiated by Minister Don Turnmire will follow at 7:00pm. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Resurrection.
