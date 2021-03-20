Rita Louise “Rusty” Smith passed away on March 8, 2021, just weeks shy of her 96th birthday. A native of Columbus, GA, she grew up in North Carolina, enjoyed a teaching career in California, and retired happily to the mountains of Tennessee. She was an avid outdoor adventurer and hiked many of the big trails across the country. Rusty was a weaver, musician, potter, nature lover, photographer, and a voracious reader. Her many friends and family will miss her.
Those who desire may consider a memorial donation to the Overmountain Weavers Guild (OMWG), c/o Laura Whitfield, Exchange Place Living History Farm, 4812 Orebank Rd, Kingsport TN 37664.