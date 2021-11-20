Kingsport - Rita “Louise” Kersey 92, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her home. She was born in Hendersonville, NC to the late Andrew and Thelma Taylor. She attended Gravely Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kersey; brother, Andrew Taylor; sister, Hazel Maxwell.
Survivors include her sons, William Kersey and wife, Ginger and Bobby “Butch” Kersey and wife Roxane; grandchildren, Jarred Kersey and wife Jessica, Dustin Kersey, Heather Kersey, and Tyler Kersey and wife, Danielle; great-grandchildren, Kali Kersey, Emma Kersey, Karsyn Kersey, Trinity Kersey, Westyn McElroy; sister, Emily Galloway; brother, Bobby Taylor and wife Pat.; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor David Salley and Pastor Bobby Taylor officiating. Music will be provided by Larry Wallace. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
