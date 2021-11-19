KINGSPORT- Rita "Louise" Kersey, 92 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her home. To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent downtown Kingsport is serving the Kersey family.
