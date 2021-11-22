JONESVILLE, VA - Rita Kathleen “Kathy” Osborne, 68, of Jonesville, Virginia passed into her heavenly father's arms on November 20, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathy was born In Pennington Gap, Virginia on August 31, 1953 to Anderson and Verta Osborne. She was a member of Willis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church from the age of 14. She also attended Victory Freewill Baptist Church of Ben Hur.
Kathy was a 1971 graduate of Pennington High School and attended Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap in 1972, the first classes offered at MECC, often telling how on the first day of class everyone was walking around the building with material in the hall as construction on the building was ongoing. She furthered her education and received a bachelor’s degree in Business administration from Tusculum College. Throughout her career she traveled many places furthering her education. Kathy was the first Certified Bank auditor in southwest VA, an honor she was proud of. Title she was most proud of was Mom and Mamaw Fluffy. She retired from Powell Valley National Bank after 31 years of service. She was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Kathy loved to travel and visit new places and historical sites. One her favorite trips was going to Paris with her son, sister and brother-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anderson and Verta Osborne, Grandparents Jesse and Louise Osborne and Milton and Nancy Oma Huff. Special cousin, that was like a brother Jerry Laningham his wife Carolyn, and daughter Melissa Laningham
She leaves one son, Jason Patrick Spears Jonesville (Deanna Robbins, Pennington Gap), grandson Matthew Jess Spears of Pennington Gap, Va. Sister Nancy Winborne (Tommy) of Chesapeake, Va. Niece Susan Simon (Wesley) of Texas and Kathy Henderson (Chaz) of California. Great nephew Henry Simon, great nieces Emily Simon and Ryne Henderson. Stepmother Etta Osborne and 5 step sisters and 1 step brother. Special cousins Michael and Joy Laningham (Alex), Anita Moore and Brenda Byington. Special friend Lorene Dennison, along with a host of cousins and many friends that she had made through the years.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Pennington Gap (41880 East Morgan Avenue, Pennington Gap, VA 24277). The funeral service will be conducted following in the church's chapel with Pastor John Grimm & John Britton, officiating. The committal service will be held in the Huff Cemetery (Old Woodway Rd., Pennington Gap, VA).
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
