KINGSPORT - Rita “Karen” Jones, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 7, 1953, in Kingsport, to the late James Blizard and Beulah Guy Williams.
Karen was a loving and kind Christian lady who enjoyed helping others. She attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Karen enjoyed being outdoors, working in her garden and flowers. She truly had a “green thumb.” Her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lee Jones; son, Kevin Lee Jones; niece, Shannon Lane; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Those left to cherish Karen’s memory are her sister, Belinda Blizard; brother, James “Tim” Blizard (Judy); nephews, Steven Rogers (Robin) and Jeremy Lemons (Misty); niece, Beth Cross (Billy); special friend, Jerry Crawford and his family; numerous other relatives, life-long friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.
The Entombment Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Jim Mullins will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the Entombment Service should wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you “pass on” a good deed to a family member, friend or neighbor.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Suncrest Hospice for their compassionate care of Karen.
