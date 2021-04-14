KINGSPORT - Rita “Karen” Jones, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her residence.
The Entombment Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Jim Mullins will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the Entombment Service should wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you “pass on” a good deed to a family member, friend or neighbor.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Suncrest Hospice for their compassionate care of Karen.
To share memories and condolences please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Rita “Karen” Jones and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.